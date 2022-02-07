Bismack Biyombo agrees to return to Phoenix Suns, reports say

Biyombo first came to the Suns on a 10-day deal at the beginning of the year.

PHOENIX — Free-agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Suns signed Biyombo to a 10-day contract at the beginning of 2022 after starting center Deandre Ayton, starting forward Jae Crowder and backup big JaVale McGee were placed in the league's COVID health and safety protocols.

Biyombo impressed in his Suns debut against his former Charlotte Hornets, recording 11 points and 6 rebounds. In early January, the Suns signed the NBA veteran for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old started three of the 36 regular-season games he appeared in for Phoenix, averaging 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Suns landed another center on Saturday after trading for Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Hawks reportedly received money in the deal. The Australian big man averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in the 54 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season.

Later Saturday, Phoenix also signed Josh Okogie to a one-year deal, the forward seemingly confirmed on Twitter. The 23-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves averaging 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.5 minutes played per game.

The Suns have been making moves in the offseason but NBA fans have been waiting for days to see if Kevin Durant lands in Phoenix via trade. The three-time NBA champion sent shockwaves through the sports world when he requested a trade ahead of NBA free agency, listing Phoenix as one of his top destinations.

