Beloved Phoenix Suns fan in need of help after crash puts dad in a coma

PHOENIX — If you’ve been to a Phoenix Suns game in the last decade, you likely noticed one fan who stands out among the rest.

Donning shoes, leggings, shirt, glasses and wig all draped in the team’s colors, his name is, of course, Mr. ORNG.

But the team's number one fan was missing at Footprint Center Wednesday night. Instead, Mr. ORNG, whose real name is Patrick Battillo, was sitting bedside of his father’s hospital room at Banner Thunderbird all night.

Bob Battillo was struck in the intersection of 99th and Northern avenues on his way home from work on the morning of Oct 20.

Bob has been in a coma ever since required emergency surgery due to the accident. Doctors tell the family it will be a long road of recovery for Bob.

But his family is hopeful and staying positive that he will wake up.

Mr. ORNG’s beloved dad has volunteered his time at many local charities throughout his life - helping child crisis centers where children were displaced from their families to helping at a local sex trafficking for teen girls safe haven organization where he received a Volunteer of the Year Award.

The Battillos have created a GoFundMe for those doctors and healthcare expenses. And the outpouring of support they have received so far has been really uplifting for them.

“The support has been tremendous,” Patrick said. “It did take me a while to just get it out there. Because my focus was all on him and my family. But it has been beyond uplifting to see the community really come together and show the care that they have for one another.

What it comes down to is showing that it’s bigger than basketball or anything else that is going on in life. Just being there to support each other in a tough time like this. And like I said the financial side people have just been so responsive and supportive for our family, our family greatly appreciate it.”

Patrick and his family are asking for your thoughts and prayers in this time for their family and if you would like to donate to their GoFundMe account.

