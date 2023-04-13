Arizona legislature proclaims April 16 as Phoenix Suns Day

Members of the Suns organization, team members and the Gorilla visited celebrated the moment ahead of the team’s first game against the LA Clippers.

PHOENIX — To celebrate the team's latest run at an NBA championship, Arizona legislators signed a proclamation Thursday declaring April 16, 2023, as Phoenix Suns Day.

Members of the Suns organization, team members and the Gorilla visited the Arizona Capitol to celebrate the moment ahead of the team’s Round 1 Game 1 against the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Suns officials said District 26 Representative Cesar Aguilar spearheaded the motion, celebrating the partnership between Arizona’s original professional sports franchise and legislative leaders.

Game 1 is set to tip off at 5 p.m. on April 16 at the Footprint Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Arizona and TNT.

IT HAS BEEN PROCLAIMED 🗣️



Today, members of the Phoenix Suns organization visited the Arizona Capitol to witness history. A proclamation was signed that makes April 16th this year and for all years to come "Suns Day" ☀️



Who is going to be celebrating with us this Sunday? pic.twitter.com/ISQdSAM5uy — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 13, 2023

