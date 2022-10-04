Are the Phoenix Suns releasing 'vintage' jerseys? Cryptic tweet says 'they're back'

A tweet by the Suns has fans freaking out with the possibility of the return of one of the team's classic looks.

PHOENIX — Many Phoenix Suns fans have dreamt of this day for years. No, not the day we get to celebrate an NBA title in Phoenix. Although that will be an amazing day.

I'm talking about the return of a classic, fan-favorite look.

For years, Suns fans have begged and pleaded for Phoenix to bring back the classic jersey look from the great teams of the 90s.

Well, after a cryptic tweet sent from the Suns Twitter account Monday, that day may finally be here. In a video with Suns icons Mark West, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle and others, the return of the classic look may be on the horizon.

𝟖.𝟐𝟑.𝟐𝟐



Text JERSEY to 41807 for exclusive content 👀 pic.twitter.com/3erxkaorih — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 22, 2022

"They're back," the players said while calling each other.

The tweet also included the date, "8.23.22," signaling a possible unveiling.

For now we'll have to continue to theorize and dissect the clues in the video. Stay tuned for the team's reveal on Tuesday.

