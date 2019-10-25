Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games after he reportedly tested positive for a diuretic, the NBA announced Thursday.

Ayton was suspended without pay for "violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program," the league said in an official release.

His suspension will begin with tomorrow's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ayton was the league's No. 1 draft pick in 2018.

12 News has reached out to the Suns for comment.