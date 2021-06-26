Phoenix Suns win 84-80 in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

Suns triumph over Clippers and are now one game away from NBA finals.

LOS ANGELES — The Phoenix Suns triumphed in a physical Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 84-80, and are now one game away from the NBA Finals.

Here's how it happened:

First Half

The Suns and Clippers were very physical and chatty leading to multiple technical fouls during the first quarter. Chris Paul and company played quicker than they did in Game 3, including Abdel Nadar stepping on the court for the first time since March 21.

The Suns' defense was aggressive and relentless, disrupting the Clippers from connecting with the basket from the perimeter, which resulted in the Suns leading 50 to 36 going into the half.

Second Half

The largest lead of 16 points would come in the third, but the Clippers quickly gained life offensively and cut the lead to three before the quarter would end.

Playing with a broken nose, Devin Booker took off his mask and played without it until he fouled out late in the fourth. It soon became a one-basket game, and Paul's game-saving defensive rebound allowed the Suns to finish with a final score of 84-80, leading the series 3-1.

Game 5 will take place in Phoenix, Monday at 6 p.m.

