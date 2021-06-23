x
Phoenix Suns host watch party as the team hits the road

The Phoenix Suns host Road Game Rallies while the team is on the road, and are commemorating Deandre Ayton's memorable alley-oop with a specialty shirt.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have announced that fans can support Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, and company while the team is on the road for Game 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals, as they host 'Road Game Rallies.' 

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., and tickets are only $10.00. According to the Suns, the concession stands and team shop will be open and fans can take in the gameday energy with live performances and a chance to win multiple prizes, including autographed memorabilia.

During Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Suns, DeAndre Ayton, drained a game-winning alley-oop from Jae Crowder. Now fans will be able to commemorate the moment with a 'Valley-Oop' shirt available for purchase at the away game viewing party, according to Suns sources. 

Credit: Phoenix Sins

For more information, visit the Phoenix Suns website.

