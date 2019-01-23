PHOENIX — Dragan Bender is getting a second shot at establishing himself in the NBA thanks to the bad luck of his fellow big men on the Phoenix Suns roster.

First overall pick Deandre Ayton and backup center Richaun Holmes were both injured during the Suns' loss Saturday to the Charlotte Hornets, clearing the way for Bender to start Sunday night. The No. 4 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is also set to start Tuesday night in the return game of a home-and-home with Minnesota.

In Sunday night's game, Bender notched a double-double, the first of the 2018-19 season, which has seen him play in only 15 of the Suns' 48 games. He saw 29 minutes of action, the most he has seen since 2017-18.

When the Suns drafted him as an 18-year-old Croatian playing in Israel, the expectation was that Bender would be a center of the future. So far, though, he's been a stretch power forward without a consistent jump shot.

The team was content to give Bender rotation minutes last season as it trudged to the worst record in the NBA, but under new head coach Igor Kokoškov, Bender's averaged just 9.1 minutes in the games he has entered in 2018-19, hitting only 2 of 21 3-point attempts.

Bender's bench exile has been similar to that of fellow top-10 2016 draft pick Marquese Chriss, who's also played in just 15 games this year after the Suns traded him and Brandon Knight to Houston in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and Ryan Anderson.

The Suns reportedly declined Bender's fourth-year option, meaning he'll be a free agent after this year. At just 21 years old, any signs of progress he can show with Ayton and Holmes out will go a long way to ensuring an NBA team offers him a contract for next season.