The 49th-annual Arizona Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Friday night, with six new inductees being enshrined.

The inductees are: former NBA great Tom Chambers, Olympic swimming gold medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Olympian and world boxing champion Michael Carbajal, Arizona Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall, University of Arizona football coaching legend, the late Dick Tomey and longtime Northern Arizona University athletic trainer Michael Nesbitt.

Each of the inductees talked about being overwhelmed and extremely grateful regarding their inclusion into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.

Arizona native Michael Carbajal said inclusion into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame meant more to him than his International Boxing Hall of Fame and Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame honors.

Why? Because Arizona is home.

“This is the best Hall of Fame out of all of them because Arizona is home," Carbajal said.

"It’s where I was born and raised. To have my name up there with all the other greats past and present is really special and I am extremely happy and grateful."

The six new members brings the total number in the Arizona Sports Hall of fame to 120.