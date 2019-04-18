Today’s ‘My Draft Story’ features Arizona State defensive tackle Renell Wren. The 2019 NFL Draft has lots of talented defensive lineman.

In a day and age when teams are passing the ball more and running higher tempo offenses, the men on the line are more important than ever to a defenses’ success.

Wren is built for success in the NFL. Listed at 6’5 and 315 pounds, Wren turned heads when he finished as the top-rated defensive tackle at the NFL Combine.

So how did he get here? 12 Sports’ Cameron Cox brings you Wren’s draft story.