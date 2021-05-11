True love and fast cars: NASCAR driver pops question in Arizona ahead of race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who drives car 47, proposed to his fiancé at Cathedral Rock just one day before the race.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast of the NASCAR event on Nov. 5.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. proposed to his fiancé while hiking in sunny State 48 before getting behind the wheel Friday night in a Phoenix championship race.

Stenhouse, who drives car 47 sponsored by Cheerios, announced the big news on Twitter saying, "Yesterday was an amazing day, got to get some new hikes in together and now get to spend the rest of our life together. Madyson said YES!!!"

Stenhouse is competing in the NASCAR Cup Championship Weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. In the 2021 season, Stenhouse has had an average finishing position of 19.26.

Yesterday was an amazing day, got to get some new hikes in together and now get to spend the rest of our life together. Madyson said YES!!! pic.twitter.com/hlM70TJuI8 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) November 5, 2021

