Path to NASCAR title clear with Harvick out of the way

The final race is in Avondale on 12 News.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The NASCAR championship will be settled without Kevin Harvick despite his dominant season.

]Harvick won a Cup Series-high nine races but was eliminated from title contention last week.

The championship will instead be decided Sunday between Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

The final four drivers have mixed feelings about Harvick's elimination.

He's not part of the title fight at Phoenix Raceway, which makes it easier for the contenders.

But they appreciate his strong season and understand how disappointed Harvick must be.