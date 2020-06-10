Alex Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson

The most coveted seat in NASCAR goes to Alex Bowman.

CONCORD, N.C. — The most coveted seat in NASCAR belongs to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet.

Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson's ride at the end of the season.

The swap announced Tuesday makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson.

Bowman will be replacing a NASCAR superstar for the second time in four years.

Bowman in 2018 replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's 15-time most popular driver.

I’ve had 19 mind blowing seasons in the 48, now it’s your turn @alexbowman88. I know I’m leaving her in great hands brother. #DoItRight pic.twitter.com/Rv4YFWbJhT — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) October 6, 2020

The 48 has a strong legacy already. I’m excited to have the chance to create one of my own with @allyracing. #DoItRight pic.twitter.com/jCQEfI2yOx — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) October 6, 2020

