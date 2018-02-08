While a surprise cameo on the stadium jumbotron is an exciting experience for most sports fans, there are those rare occasions when your 15 seconds of fame aren’t exactly wanted. This is one of those times.

At a recent San Diego Padres game at PetCo Park, one unfortunate teen has become the latest Twitter viral star.

Between innings at the game, the teen was filmed sitting stoically between two adults dancing for the jumbotron, and he didn’t look too impressed.

As the dancing became more awkward, the camera pans to his mortified face. Luckily the moment was captured on video and shared on Twitter.

The biggest question of the video is who is the woman in the video and what is her relation to the teen? His cool aunt? Maybe his awesome mom? Regardless, her moves can’t be denied.

And after another break in the action, the camera went back to the trio, and the teens face said it all.

We feel your pain, kid. We feel your pain.

© 2018 KPNX