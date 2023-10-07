Valley artist turning heads at MLB All-Star festivities with her custom-designed cleats

Kennedy Rettew is a sophomore at ASU and a Valley artist who designed special cleats for the All-Star Game.

SEATTLE — All-Star week for Major League Baseball always brings out the biggest stars from all over the world. And one of those stars could soon be a Valley artist.

Kennedy Rettew is a sophomore at ASU and a Valley artist who designed special cleats for the All-Star Game. Rettew is one of several artists to have their work on displayed at MLB Fan Fest in Seattle.

She spent nearly 50-hours painting the pair of cleats for this event. Kennedy started costume designing shoes during the pandemic, and now her work is known all over the country.

Lina Washington has the story of how the MLB, NFL and even the President of the United States found @kicks_by_kenna.

