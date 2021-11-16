x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

Syndergaard had been with the Mets since he entered the Majors in 2015
Credit: AP
FILE - New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. In a deal announced late Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, right-hander Syndergaard has agreed to terms on a $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets for a lucrative fresh start on the West Coast. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. 

He's leaving the New York Mets for a lucrative fresh start on the West Coast. 

The long-haired Texan earned the nickname “Thor” with his powerful pitch selection and mound presence, but injuries have curtailed his dominance. 

Syndergaard has made only two major league appearances since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and other ailments, pitching a pair of one-inning stints late last season. 

Syndergaard will be the centerpiece of the latest attempt to build a respectable rotation for the Angels, who have fielded poor pitching rotations for several years. 

12 Sports on YouTube 

Related Articles

In Other News

Gilbert softball star participating in MLB competition at World Series