When do 2021 Spring Training tickets in Arizona go on sale?

PHOENIX — Spring Training is about to start for Cactus League teams as most stadiums are less than two weeks away from their first game.
While COVID-19 continues to affect sporting events and gatherings nationwide, Spring Training stadiums in Arizona are going to be allowing fans at a limited capacity this year. The stadiums also have new policies in place for COVID-19 mitigation.
Some stadiums/cities have not finalized their plans yet, but most include a stadium capacity at 25% or lower with pod-style, social-distanced seating. Most stadiums will require masks at all times, prohibit bags and prohibit autographs or contact with players or team personnel completely.
Most stadiums now have on-sale ticket dates available, with some starting as soon as Thursday, Feb. 18.
Salt River Fields (Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies)
- Address: 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: Saturday, Feb. 20
- Parking info
- Tickets will be sold in 2, 4 & 6 groups or “pods” to help maximize social distancing within the stadium.
- Pods will be spaced at least 6 feet away from each other.
- Seats within 6 feet of the warning track and 12 feet from the dugouts will not be sold for all games.
- Stadium capacity expected to be at 17%, allowing for about 2,200 fans.
- All guests will be required to wear masks at all times, except when they are actively eating/drinking in their seats.
- Salt River Fields is a CASHLESS facility. No cash will be accepted at any time.
- Players will not be able to sign autographs before or during the game.
- The Cold Stone Fun Field will be closed during all games.
- No smoking of any kind including vaping, no spitting of any kind.
- Salt River Fields will increase cleaning and sanitizing throughout the stadium, with more emphasis on high touch areas before, during and after each game with hospital grade disinfectants.
- Hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the ballpark for all guests.
Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs)
- Address: 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85201
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: Friday, February 19
- Parking info
- Masks required at all times for all guests 2 years and older. Gaiters and masks with exhalation valves are prohibited.
- Autographs from players prohibited.
- Stadium will have about 25% capacity, pod-style seating for distancing.
- Cashless facility
- Gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch with touchless screening process.
- Bags will be prohibited
- For general admission lawn seating, circles will be painted to separate groups.
- Increased cleaning, disinfecting with hand sanitizing stations at stadium.
Camelback Ranch (Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox)
- Address: 10710 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: Saturday, Feb. 20
- Parking info
- Socially-distanced capacity of 2,400 seats for all games, which is 18% of the stadium’s full capacity.
- Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis in pods of two, four and six tickets. All seats will be reserved, including lawn pods, and each pod will be at last 6 feet apart.
- Appropriate masks will be required unless fans are eating or drinking (neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves aren’t considered appropriate masks)
- Concessions and retail will be cashless and contactless.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.
- Practice fields will be closed to fans.
- No bags will be permitted.
- No autographs.
Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants)
- Address: 7408 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: TBD
- Parking info
- Still working on mitigation plan.
Peoria Sports Complex (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners)
- Address: 16101 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: TBD
- Parking info
- Capacity reduced to 1,960 seats from nearly 12,500.
- Tickets will be sold in pods 6 feet apart.
- Face masks required for ages 2 and up at all times.
- No fan access to practice fields, no autographs.
- Cashless facility.
- No bags.
- Enhanced cleaning procedures.
- COVID-19 screening for employees.
Goodyear Ballpark (Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds)
- Address: 1933 S. Ballpark Way Goodyear AZ 85338
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: TBD
- Parking info
- Stadium does not show a current mitigation plan yet or ticket policy, but face masks will be required, bags and autographs prohibited.
Hohokam Stadium (Oakland Athletics)
- Address: 1235 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: Thursday, Feb. 18
- Parking info
- Single-game tickets will be sold game-by-game in seating pods of two or four tickets to allow for appropriate social distancing.
- 2,000 fans expected to be allowed into the stadium (20% capacity).
- Face masks required at all times for those over the age of 2.
- Lawn seats will be designated in pods as well.
- No autographs.
- No bags.
- Concessions operating at 30% capacity.
- All tickets digital.
- Hand sanitizing stations throughout stadium.
American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers)
- Address: 3805 N 53rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: Thursday, Feb. 18
- Attendance for each home game will be limited to about 2,300 fans or about 25% capacity to allow for social distancing.
- Spectators will be seated in “pods” to keep them separated from each other.
- Fans age 2 and older must wear masks when not eating or drinking.
- Hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the stadium.
- No bags will be permitted.
Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels)
- Address: 2200 W Alameda Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: TBD
- Parking info
- Tempe Diablo Stadium will open at 25% capacity, allowing 1,800 to 2,000 guests to attend the games.
- Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis in pods of two, four and six. All seats, including on the lawn, will be reserved.
- Pods will be at least six feet away from each other.
- Practice fields will be closed to fans.
- Masks will be required unless eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves will not be allowed as masks.
Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers)
- Address: 15930 N Bullard Ave, Surprise, AZ 85374
- Game schedule
- Tickets on-sale date: TBD
- Parking info
COVID-19 policies:
- The city has not yet signed off on a mitigation plan. Limited capacity seating and face mask requirements are expected.