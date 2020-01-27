PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks now have two Martes in the lineup.

The D-backs traded for Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Starling Marte had one of his best seasons last year in his 8-year MLB career with the Pirates when he batted .295, posting an .845 OPS with 23 home runs and 25 steals along with 82 RBIs.

Marte's home run and RBI numbers were both career highs.

The acquisition of Starling Marte will likely help the D-backs put 2019 All-Star Ketel Marte at second base on a more permanent basis. Ketel Marte played 89 games in center field last year and 45 games at second.

D-backs manager Torey Lovulllo spoke to 12 Sports last week about wanting to keep Ketel Marte at second base.

Starling Marte was an All-Star in 2016 and won Gold Gloves in 2015 and 2016. He was suspended for PEDs in 2017, missing half of the season.

Starling Marte is the second outfielder acquisition for the D-backs this offseason after Kole Calhoun. Those two will join LF David Peralta.

Passan reports the D-backs sent two prospects to the Pirates in exchange for Starling Marte including Brennan Malone, the 33rd overall pick in last year's MLB Draft.