PEORIA, Ariz. — As the American sports world continues to take strides to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the Seattle Mariners are discussing playing their home games away from home to start the 2020 season later this month.

According to a report from The Athletic's Evan Drellich, the Mariners could begin their season at their spring training stadium in Arizona, Peoria Sports Complex.

This would come on the heels of an expected announcement Wednesday by Washington Governor Jay Inslee banning gatherings of 250 people or more in the Seattle-metro area, including sporting events.

In Washington state, 24 people have died among 267 cases of coronavirus so far, the most cases of any state.

The Mariners are scheduled to open their regular season on March 26, in a home game against the Texas Rangers.

Opening Day is just 16 days away and if Gov. Inslee's ban lasts longer than two weeks or the number of cases continues to grow in Washington, the Mariners would likely be taking alternate routes to start their season.

The MLB issued the following statement to The Athletic:

“While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play spring training and regular-season games as scheduled.”

So far in the U.S. the Ivy League has canceled their season ending basketball tournaments and the major leagues in play right now have banned reporter access to locker rooms.

Last week, Italy announced that sporting events would be played in front of no crowds for the next month.

