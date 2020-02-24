SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It was an anti-climactic start to Cactus League Spring Training in Arizona after all games were canceled on Saturday for Day 1, but with the rain gone on Sunday, the D-backs had a strong opener.

In his first at-bat, 2019 All-Star Ketel Marte drove a home run to right field, picking up from where he left off, a season where the 26-year-old hit for a .329 average with 32 homers and 92 RBIs.

"He tried to throw me inside, which I think he missed a little bit on the pitch. Don't miss a pitch in the big leagues man," Marte said.

"I played with him for a couple years when he was with Seattle and it's a different player now, it really is, I'm glad he on this team for sure," newcomer Kole Calhoun said after the game.

Pitcher Robbie Ray got the start for Arizona. The 28-year-old southpaw is in the final year of his contract with the D-backs looking to prove he's a top-tier starter. Ray dropped 15 pounds this offseason, changing his diet.

He threw 36 pitchers in 1 and 2/3 innings. He allowed no hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

"Even though it feels short, it seems like a while until you play the game and then you get in that first one and it's like, man, I missed this," Ray said after the game. "It was really good."

Nick Ahmed, fresh off a contract extension, added two hits and an RBI in the opener. 26-year-old third baseman Wyatt Mathisen hit at DH and had two hits and two RBIs.

