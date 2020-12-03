PHOENIX — Due to weather, multiple MLB spring training games in Arizona are expected to be canceled on Thursday. All games are on-time so far.

Here’s a list of Thursday's games and their current status. (This list will be updated.)

Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields (Scottsdale) | Status: ON-TIME

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Sloan Park (Mesa) | Status: ON-TIME

San Diego Padres @ Cleveland Indians, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Goodyear Ball Park (Goodyear) | Status: ON-TIME

Seattle Mariners @ Kansas City Royals, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Surprise Stadium (Surprise) | Status: ON-TIME

Colorado Rockies @ Milwaukee Brewers, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field (Phoenix) | Status: ON-TIME

Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Dodgers, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Camelback Ranch (Glendale) | Status: ON-TIME

Cincinnati Reds @ Seattle Mariners, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex (Peoria) | Status: ON-TIME

See the rainout policy on your ticket or on the stadium website if your game is delayed or canceled.

Many continue to call on the MLB to suspend spring training in the wake of the NBA suspending its season due to the spread of coronavirus, but the MLB has not announced any such decision.

The Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday hey will be playing regular season home games through the end of March somewhere other than Seattle. The regular season begins March 26.

Washington Gov. Jay Insbee banned gatherings of 250 people or more in the Seattle-metro area as then number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow.

The Mariners could open their season at their spring training stadium in Arizona, Peoria Sports Complex.

So far in Arizona, there have been nine known cases of coronavirus.

