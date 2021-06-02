D-backs, Rockies Spring Training stadium postponing ticket sales

Tickets for Spring Training games at Salt River Fields were set to go on sale on Saturday. The facility says it is temporarily postponing that date.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Salt River Fields, the home site for Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies MLB Spring Training games, announced its postponing ticket sales on Friday.

The facility said on Friday it was postponing sales after "further review" regarding "Spring Training details."

Due to further review regarding Spring Training details, the D-backs and Rockies will be temporarily postponing ticket sales to Spring Training games. We will alert fans with information about a new on sale date when it is available. pic.twitter.com/U8FtGNd9FR — Salt River Fields (@SaltRiverFields) February 5, 2021

Just after Salt River Fields postponed ticket sales, the Cactus League, the association that facilitates Spring Training baseball in Arizona, said that it is "prepared to open spring training camps as scheduled.

Each of the Cactus League’s eight host municipalities and the tribal community participated in a task force to ensure that our 10 spring training facilities will provide a safe environment for all involved."

Fans are advised to go to the Cactus League website to find ticket details and protocols for attendees at individual ballparks.

There’s been debate from the Arizona Cactus League Association if they should go ahead with the start of spring training. Last week officials and valley leaders sent Major League Baseball (MLB) a letter recommending a delay in Maricopa County due to the pandemic.

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) rejected a proposal by MLB to delay the start of the season.

Salt River Fields previously announced that it will be operating only at 17% capacity, which means at most there will be around 2,200 fans per game. They said they were reducing the capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.