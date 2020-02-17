SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — D-backs starting pitcher Robbie Ray had an impressive season last year, but heading into a contract season, the left-hander is planning to keep turning it up.

This will be Ray's fifth season in a D-backs uniform and the 28-year-old spent time this offseason changing his diet and growing out his hair.

"He looks good, he looks lean, strong," manager Torey Lovullo said about Ray.

Ray cut out dairy and has cut 15 pounds since last season.

"The main thing was cutting out pizza, probably," Ray said about the change in diet.

"I'm actually stronger with the weight-loss and I'm able to move a lot better," he said.

Ray was rumored to possibly be on the move a lot during the season and in the offseason, but the D-backs have decided to hold on to him.

"I just think he has that look like he wants to go out and accomplish some special things this year," Lovullo said. "I can tell when they're walking around with a little bit of swagger and a little bit of attitude and he has an edge to him."

Ray went 12-8 with a 4.34 ERA last season.

Apart from the change in diet and cutting some weight, Ray has also grown out his hair, which has developed a bit of a buzz in the clubhouse.

"He's got great hair right now, I've noticed that," Lovullo said. "I mean I'm not a hair guy, so I notice great hair, trust me on that."

"The starters talked about growing our hair out long and it was good, it kind of kept us in touch in the offseason and now we're here and every guy has pretty much stuck with it," Ray said.

It's got the attention of other players on the team. Archie Bradley is calling them "FlowBros."

"They're doing that little flow bro thing and they're all growing it out," Bradley said. "You should try to get one of them to cut it and see what would happen."

