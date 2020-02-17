SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — D-backs shortstop Nick Ahmed has always been a revered defensive shortstop, but in 2019, the 29-year-old had his best season at the plate while earning his second-straight Gold Glove.

Ahmed had 19 home runs, 82 runs batted in and 141 hits in 2019. His stellar play on both sides of the ball earned him a new 4-year, $32.5 million deal with Arizona.

"I'm really grateful to be in this place," Ahmed told 12 Sports' Cameron Cox. "There were a few times throughout my career where I didn't know if I'd be able to continue playing baseball. A couple times with injuries and a couple times with just not performing well, especially in the minor leagues, so I didn't know how long I'd get to play."

"I'm thankful to be able to take of my family and thankful to be able to keep playing for four more year," he continued.

Ahmed spoke about how he was a "mess" at times in his career with anxiety about the potential longevity, or lack thereof, of his baseball career and how he needed to grow in his faith to help him grow through that.

"My first few years up here I felt like they brought in a new shortstop every year...finally I just continued to get better and prove that I was the guy they wanted," Ahmed said.

Ahmed said he expects the D-backs to give the Dodgers a run for the NL West crown.

Ahmed also talked about his mission trip to the Dominican Republic this offseason and about his brother being in D-backs minor league camp.

MORE SPRING TRAINING

-D-backs pitcher Robbie Ray cuts dairy, drops 15 pounds, grows out the hair before Spring Training

-Optimism in the air as D-backs return to Salt River Fields for first day of Spring Training 2020

-D-backs Fan Fest draws record-breaking crowd