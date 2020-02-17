SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It was a record crowd for the Arizona D-backs annual Fan Fest at Chase Field as fans interacted with the team, including new players.

The high attendance numbers were likely indicative of the buzz surrounding the team. While the D-backs missed the playoffs in 2019, the franchise made some big moves this offseason, including the addition of starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner and outfielders Starling Marte and Kole Calhoun.

"I think this is the beginning of the great year we're going to have this year," outfielder David Peralta said.

The Fan Fest event even brought out fans of others teams, including one fan decked out in Dodgers gear.

With the addition of Starling Marte, the team now has two Marte's, with 2019 All-Star Ketel Marte already on the roster. The team and the fans are already labeling the duo the "Marte Partay."

"I don't really know [what that's all about]," Ketel Marte laughed. "That's up to you guys."

The two are already competing over who is the "better Marte."

"There's definitely a little buzz in the air, it's excited and I can't wait to get going," said former ASU baseball player and new addition to the D-backs Kole Calhoun.

