MESA, Ariz. — There's nothing like taking in a spring training game – the nice weather, food, and a rare opportunity to get close to your favorite players. And that's exactly what Megan and Kyle Zabst did. They love their Chicago Cubs.

Unlike all the other fans at Sloan Park in Mesa – they weren’t just there for an autograph.

“Our sign said ‘Batter up. Take a swing at our gender reveal,’” said Megan Zabst.

The sign caught the attention of Cubs third baseman David Bote, and he was willing to go to bat for the diehard Cubs fans from Indiana.

“One of the favorites of ours. He was an awesome person and helped us out,” said Megan.

The gender reveal video shows Kyle Zabst pitching a plastic ball underhanded from the field level seats to Bote. The ball exploded into a pink cloud of dust.

The couple’s firstborn will be a girl!

“She is so loved already, and we are so blessed,” said Megan.

The Zabst found out they were pregnant on Saturday, but their ultrasound tech sent them to spring training with the ball – Meghan and Kyle not knowing which color was inside until Tuesday’s reveal.

Not a bad way to spend your first Cubs spring training.

“Spring training was a bucket list for us. We were happy to check that off and go through what we've been through,” said Kyle.

Their daughter will grow up a Cubs fan just like mom and dad with an awesome story to tell.

MORE STORIES:

• Teen living with rare diseases makes special visit to Phoenix Suns and his favorite player, Devin Booker

• An A+ gesture: Student offers to give test points to classmates with lowest score

• 'Girl Dads' talk fatherhood while taking on a new challenge: Braiding hair