How much does it cost to attend a Spring Training game at Salt River Fields?

From tickets to hotdogs, here's how much it will cost to go to a spring training game at Salt River Fields.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As spring training takes off in the Valley, 12News wanted to know what it costs to catch a game. We took a quick tour of the stadium to check out vendors and pricing. Upon further review we found depending on how many are in your respective party, things can get pretty pricey.

For starters, it depends on whether it's a family outing, a date or just a group of friends coming out, here’s the feedback we got from big baseball fans!

“We paid $25 per ticket for spots in the grass.”

“For 12 people, it was $672.50.”

“We got section 108, row 12, seat 10 for $42.”

For more information about ticket prices, click here.

Food and beverage is also in the budget for game attendees and there are tons of options to choose from.

“Bosa noodles and we can put teriyaki chicken right on top, $16 across the board,” Chef Barry said.

One fan shared that she and her husband always skip the hotdogs and go straight for the hamburgers.

“$15 for the basket with the french fries and a burger with a pretzel bun because you’ve got to do it right.”

Alcoholic drinks will cost you about the same, running between $10 and $16. But parking is complementary and there’s a few freebies along the way.

“I go straight to the practice field and ask players for baseballs and I got 14 of them.”

