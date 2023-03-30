Cactus League 2023: Arizona spring training by the numbers

Per-game attendance at the 2023 Cactus League increased by 34%, data shows.

PHOENIX — The 2023 Cactus League in Arizona has officially come to an end. For the past few weeks, fans have flocked to the Grand Canyon State to catch some spring training baseball along with a few rays of sunshine.

With teams back in their hometowns preparing for another MLB season, it's time to look back at some of the attendance numbers from this year's Cactus League.

Officials from the Cactus League released new data this week. Here are some of the stats that stood out:

1.6 million

This season's Cactus League games drew 1,631,973 fans to the 10 spring training ballparks across Maricopa County. All 15 MLB teams in the Valley saw year-over-year increases.

7,221

Spring training drew approximately 7,221 fans per game in 2023. This is a 34% increase over the 2022 spring training season, which was disrupted by a lockout.

13,770

Leading the Cactus League in attendance was the Chicago Cubs, averaging 13,770 per game at Sloan Park. The Cubs and San Francisco Giants drew a Cactus League-record 16,152 at Sloan Park on Feb. 25.

7

It wasn't all peanuts and Cracker Jacks as seven games were canceled due to rain.

“After three seasons disrupted by COVID-19 and the MLB lockout, baseball fans flocked back to Cactus League ballparks this spring,” said Bridget Binsbacher, Cactus League Executive Director. “Attendance leaped despite unseasonably cold, wet weather and high airfares and hotel rates. The bottom line: it’s been a season of rebirth for spring training in the Valley.”

After the pandemic and lockout severely impacted attendance, spring training looks to be on the rebound.

