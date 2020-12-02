PHOENIX — There's no question as to why people flock to Arizona this time of year. The weather is beautiful (and much warmer than other parts of the country) and there is no lack of things to do.

The biggest draw has to be the Cactus League spring training. Fans from all over come to celebrate the return of baseball and catch their favorite of the 15 teams in the league.

During this tourism prime-time, hotel rooms fill quickly and those that are available are not cheap. Plus, if you're looking for a really unique experience, like staying a shipping container, then the hotel route is not for you.

Whether you are looking to stay for the better part of a week or you just prefer the homey feel, here are 10 Airbnb listings to consider for your spring training trip.

This west Phoenix home is just a half mile away from Camelback Ranch. According to the listing, guests have access to a golf range from the backyard, so it is perfect for golf lovers. This spacious 1,9000 square-foot home has four bedrooms, but the listing says it can fit 10 guests.

Take just a five-minute drive to Goodyear Ballpark from this Litchfield Park Airbnb. The listing calls the home a "modern farmhouse" that features four bedrooms and plenty of entertaining space.

This condo only has two bedrooms but sleeps five people, according to the listing. It is located in a convenient spot near shopping, restaurants and ASU. The condo is across the street from Sloan Park.

How cool is this? Two people fit perfectly in this converted shipping container. The tiny home is located in the backyard of the host's home and guests will have access to the bathroom, kitchen and laundry room in the main house. This Airbnb is not exactly next door to the Maryvale Stadium, but it is less than a 20-minute drive away. The location is nice, however, because it grants easy access to the highways and is just two miles away from the downtown Phoenix art scene.

This spacious Airbnb fits up to 10 guests and is equipped with a ready-to-cook kitchen, baby toys, hair chairs and cribs and a fenced pool. The home is less than a mile away from the stadium.

This historic downtown Mesa home is quaint (860 square feet) but tempting. According to the listing, the home has all the necessary amenities with the charm of original hardwood floors and a claw-foot tub. Not to mention the adorable pink door. The home is just a 5-minute drive to Hohokam Stadium.

This Airbnb is fit for a family reunion, college friend reunion, royalty? Look, you can sleep a lot of people at this place. The listing says there are 15 beds and up to 20 guests are allowed. The photos show a cool mural in the living room and lots of space for entertaining. Plus, it's just a five-minute drive to the ball game.

This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath beauty is a good option for anyone looking to rewind in between baseball games. This Airbnb has a calming color palette and a swing seat out back near the pool. It's less than a 10-minute drive to the stadium.

Seated in the backyard of a historic Tempe home, this Airbnb is full of charm. The listing says the tiny cottage has been featured on HGTV's blog and you can see why. The host boasts a hand-built vanity, rustic farmhouse front porch, exposed beams and ladder. It's about a 15-minute drive to get to the game.

This 1,700 square-feet home sleeps seven and is less than a 10-minute drive to Salt River Fields. It's a new listing and doesn't have any reviews yet but the host has positive reviews for other properties. According to the listing, the home features a beautiful backyard with a fire pit, pool and patio.

