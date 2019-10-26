WASHINGTON — In May 2018, Toronto Blue Jays player Roberto Osuna was charged with assaulting the mother of his child. The 23-year-old was suspended without pay for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, and the Blue Jays dealt him to the Houston Astros on July 30, according to the Associated Press.

Now Osuna is at the center of a recent scandal that involved the firing of the Astros assistant general manager.

The Astros took heat in 2018 for adding Osuna to their roster, but Canadian prosecutors withdrew the domestic assault charge after Osuna agreed to stay away from the alleged victim for one year and continue counseling, according to the Associated Press.

Over a year later, Osuna -- now a closer on the Astros -- is in the spotlight again for comments the Astros general manager made about him at a celebration following their American League Championship Series win.

Sports Illustrated writer Stephanie Apstein said after the Astros won the ALCS, Assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman shouted "Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!" during the locker room celebration.

According to Apstein, Taubman's remarks about the closer, who had just given up a two-run homer that tied the game, were directed at three female reporters, including one who was wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet. Apstein said Taubman repeated the statement half a dozen times, making them uncomfortable.

Apstein said none of the women had questioned Taubman about Osuna so the timing seemed odd. Taubman addressed the claims with the following statement:

“This past Saturday, during our clubhouse celebration, I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed. In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate. My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue. Those that know me know that I am a progressive and charitable member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father. I hope that those who do not know me understand that the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions.”

The Houston Astros have since fired Taubman, which the Astros announced Thursday. During Game 3 of the World Series in Nationals Park, fans booed Osuna aggressively.

The Astros went on the win the game 4-1.

The Astros released the following statement after firing Taubman:

“During the past two days, the Astros pro-actively assisted Major League Baseball in interviewing Astros employees as part of MLB’s investigation of the events published in the recent Sports Illustrated article. Major League Baseball also separately interviewed members of the media over the past 24 hours.

“Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong. We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct. The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence.

“Our initial belief was based on witness statements about the incident. Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros. His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.

“We are thankful to Major League Baseball and to everyone that cooperated in the investigation. As previously stated, the Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence. We fully support MLB and baseball’s stance and values regarding domestic violence. We will continue to make this cause a priority for our organization.”

