MLB lockout could impact businesses relying on spring training revenue

Spring training brings in needed dollars for small businesses, especially in developing areas and others with socio-economic challenges.

PHOENIX — This weekend could be crucial for Valley cities that rely on the economic boom from Spring Training season. Major League Baseball and the player's association will meet Saturday to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.

“I chose my location knowing I would be close to the Goodyear ballpark and that I would have a lot of spring training business," said Amy Ross, owner of N-Dub Pizza Pub in Goodyear.

Ross has been in the restaurant industry for nearly two decades and moved to Goodyear five years ago. "So far in this location, I haven’t had a normal spring training,” said Ross.

Pandemic Money Ball

According to the W.P. School of Business at Arizona State University, the Cactus league generated more than $640 million dollars for the state in 2018. That number dropped significantly, to around $363 million in 2020 when Covid-19 ended the training season early.

"Spring Training here at Saddle Mountain is pretty important,” said Matthew Larson, a manager at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company.

Saddle Mountain tailors its menu to an Ohio fan base for when the Cleveland Guardian and Cincinnati Reds fans visit the area for training season.

“We have a contract with Goodyear and the ballpark with the Cleveland Guardians and Reds. We brew a special beer just for them," said Larson. "So, we don’t know how much to make if any at all. We are in the restaurant business so if we needed extra product to meet the demand, it’s hard to plan if you are going to use that product that expires with food.”

The Cactus League

According to the ASU, the revenue generated from the Cactus League is shared by multiple stakeholders.

The last full analysis of the league's economic impact on the state with an estimated $373 million added to Arizona's GDP was reported in 2018.

"The median Cactus League out-of-state visitor attends three games, stays for four nights in Arizona, and spends $405 per day," said an ASU representative.

ASU says it's hard to determine how those dollars impact specific areas like Goodyear and Surprise or areas with economic inequity like Maryvale, home to the Brewers.

Here is a breakdown for Goodyear Ballpark, Maryvale Ballpark and Surprise Ballpark from ASU:

GOODYEAR BALLPARK

Hosted 29 games in 2018, attracting 162,985 fans.

Goodyear’s 29 games were responsible for an estimated $20.2 million direct expenditure throughout the valley. This encompasses accommodation, bars/restaurants, retail, local travel, and other forms of entertainment.

Total contribution of $26.9 million to state GDP.

Also contributed $2.3 million in direct state and local government taxes.

MARYVALE BALLPARK

Hosted 15 games in 2018, attracting 76,418 fans.

Maryvale’s 29 games were responsible for an estimated $14.3 million direct expenditure throughout the valley. This encompasses accommodation, bars/restaurants, retail, local travel, and other forms of entertainment.

Total contribution of $17.3 million to State GDP.

Also contributed $1.5 million in direct state and local government taxes.

SURPRISE BALLPARK

Hosted 31 games in 2018, attracting 190,043 fans.

Surprise’s 29 games were responsible for an estimated $30.6 million direct expenditure throughout the valley. This encompasses accommodation, bars/restaurants, retail, local travel, and other forms of entertainment.

Total contribution of $36.3 million to state GDP.

Also contributed $3.1 million in direct state and local government taxes.

Matthew Larson says there is a silver lining for businesses in Goodyear with the city recognized as one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. "We have a lot more permanent residents as compared to snowbirds impacting our local economy,” said Larson. "In the past six months, we've seen revenue increasing comparable to before the pandemic."

