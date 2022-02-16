x
Lockout gets real: MLB's spring showcase goes silent

It’s Day 77 of a lockout that’s become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.
The main parking lot at the Los Angeles Angels Tempe Diablo Stadium remains closed as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The calendar has hit mid-February, which is usually a fine time to be a Major League Baseball fan. 

Not this year. The sounds of spring — from the crack of wooden bats, to music blaring from stadium speakers, to shouted requests from autograph seekers — were muted or completely missing in on Wednesday, which was supposed to be the day that pitchers and catchers began workouts in preparation for the upcoming season. 

Instead, it’s Day 77 of a lockout that’s become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. If an agreement isn't reached soon, the sport's March 31 opening day for the regular season is also in peril.

