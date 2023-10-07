GCU SS Jacob Wilson selected 6th overall in 2023 MLB Draft

The shortstop was selected sixth overall by the Oakland A’s, making Wilson the highest draft pick in GCU history.

SEATTLE — The loudest roar of the MLB Draft inside of Lumen Field in Seattle was for Grand Canyon University’s Jacob Wilson.

The shortstop was selected sixth overall by the Oakland A’s, making Wilson the highest draft pick in GCU history. Wilson gets to follow in his dad’s footsteps. His father, Jack Wilson, played 12-seasons in the big leagues and was All-Star shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He spent this past season as an assistant coach for the Lopes, and now got to watch his son get drafted on All-Star weekend.

