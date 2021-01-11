Gilbert softball star wins MLB competition at World Series

Diana Perez, a.k.a. "AZ Mambacita," earned the opportunity to represent Arizona at the World Series after winning three levels of competition.

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old Gilbert girl is coming home from the World Series as the National MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Competition champion.

Diana Perez, who goes by "AZ Mambacita" on her social media accounts, earned the opportunity to represent Arizona at the World Series after winning three levels of competition.

Her father, Ricardo, was confident his daughter could bring home first place after seeing her dedication to practicing each station.

Diana is a local youth softball star but she was surprised when she learned she was a national finalist live on MLB Network. She's been preparing for this moment since 2019 and is cherishing the opportunity to represent her home state and young girls everywhere.

Diana arrived in Atlanta excited to watch the World Series and focused on her goal. Now she's coming home with a first-place trophy and memories that will last a lifetime.

