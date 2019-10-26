WASHINGTON — World Series Game 4 kicks off Saturday night at Nats Park. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Fans can get a ride to and from the ballpark by using a ride-share service or Metro.

"The Nationals want to be sure all fans can enjoy the entirety of the World Series experience, and are encouraging fans to plan ahead and come to the ballpark early," a Nationals spokesperson said. "Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark through the gate closest to their seating area to avoid congestion at the Center Field Gates."

Nats fans are encouraged to wear red for all World Series games at the park, as the team looks to #FinishTheFight.

All fans will receive a Rally Towel featuring the World Series logo and the Nationals Curly W logo. These towels will be available at all gates.

The first pitch for Game 4 will be thrown by Janyia, a Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy Scholar-Athlete, accompanied by a YBA board member, Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon and pitcher Max Scherzer.

Our nation's colors will be presented by U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard Marine Barracks 8th and I, accompanied by the Commandant’s Own, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

The National Athem will be performed by the U.S. Army Brass Quintet.

America the Beautiful will be performed by the National Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet.

Play Ball! will be announced by Charlie Willis, a lifelong D.C. baseball fan and National ticket holder. Willis was born in 1924, the year the Washington Senators beat the New York Giants in the World Series, the last World Series championship for DC.

God Bless America will be performed by Technical Sergeant Paige Wroble, U.S. Air Force Band, during the 7th-inning stretch.

The Nationals said after the game, fans are encouraged to head to one of the suggested ride-share pickup locations including:

N St. SE and New Jersey Ave. SE



L St. SE between First St. SE and New Jersey Ave. SE



M St. SW and Half St. SW

For the updated game schedule, read below:

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27:Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

