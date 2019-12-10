ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels say they don't know whether a longtime public relations official had been providing drugs to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs, as detailed in a report on ESPN's "Outside the Lines."

Eric Kay, a 24-year employee of the Angels' PR department, told the Drug Enforcement Agency he had provided opioids to Skaggs and used them with the pitcher for years, according to the ESPN report Saturday. Kay reportedly watched as Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed pills in his hotel room in Texas, on the night before he was found dead.

Kay also told the DEA he believes several other Angels players used opioids, ESPN reported.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room July 1 before the start of a series against the Rangers. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM