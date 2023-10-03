Watch this viral baseball movie montage and get ready for the MLB postseason

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

PHOENIX — October baseball is back.

After a six-year postseason drought, the Arizona Diamondbacks return to the MLB playoffs tonight.

The team is in Milwaukee for their Wild Card series against the Brewers and fans are eager to cheer on this squad of young talent and strong veterans. It's virtually impossible to not be excited for postseason baseball.

But if you aren't, here's a little something to help get you pumped up.

A viral video featuring a fan-made baseball movie montage is taking over the internet this week. Posted by X (formerly Twitter) user "BaseballHistoryNut," the video has racked up almost 3 million views, 7,500 reshares and 25,000 likes in one day.

Someone made a baseball movie montage and it actually deserves an Oscar. Thank you to whoever made this. pic.twitter.com/h0vuT6CBx4 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 3, 2023

"Someone made a baseball movie montage and it actually deserves an Oscar," the user wrote. "Thank you to whoever made this."

The clip features scenes from some of the classic baseball movies. From "Field of Dreams" and "Major League," to "The Rookie" and "Moneyball," baseball fans will certainly recognize these iconic characters.

After watching this video, you'll surely ask yourself, "how can you not be romantic about baseball?"

This video has certainly struck a chord with baseball fans across the globe.

Hopefully D-backs fans will be able to experience a similar euphoria after a series win in Milwaukee.

