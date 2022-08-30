Top prospect Corbin Carroll shines in MLB debut with D-backs

The Diamondbacks called up their top ranked prospect, and his debut was one that was worth the wait.

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans have a lot to be optimistic about when they look at the future of this franchise. A bevvy of young promising talent including the most recent addition to the team in Corbin Carroll.

In fact, Carroll had a go-ahead, two-run double to break a fifth-inning tie as the D-backs scored 13 unanswered runs to pull off the biggest comeback win in franchise history.

Carroll leads both Arizona’s system and all off baseball and had spent time in the minor leagues for the last three years, before he was finally called up to the Big Leagues.

“Now that it’s finally here, it’s a cool feeling,” Carroll said. “This is what I want to do and the stage I want to do it on. To finally be able to say that, it means a lot.”

The D-backs selected Carroll in the first round (16th overall) in the 2019 draft and has proved he’s earned his opportunity at the highest level. Carroll has played in 143 Minor League games adding 32 doubles, 17 triples, 28 homers, 87 RBI along with 52 stolen bases.

According to D-backs General Manager Mike Hazen, the expectations should be tapered to a minimum. At least, at the very start of his MLB career.

“I think the expectations should be realistic for any young player,” Hazen said. “It is the most challenging jump to from the Minor Leagues to the Big Leagues. I wouldn’t get too worked up on the results the first 40 or so games he plays here.”

Considering what Carroll did during his MLB debut, perhaps fans can raise those expectations a little sooner than expected.

