The Arizona Diamondback are having one of the best seasons ever and to make it more affordable for their fans to support them, they’re coming up with a Ballpark Summer Pass.

The Ballpark Summer Pass includes 40 home games for $80.

The pass will be valid for 40 home games starting May 28 through August 26. Including days with big promotions, such as:

• May 28 - Memorial Day Camo Cap, courtesy of Sanderson Ford (20,000)

• June 1 – Postgame Fireworks, presented by Gila River Hotels & Casinos

• June 2 - Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead, courtesy of Cox Communications (20,000)

• June 17 - Father’s Day Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Tyson Foods (15,000)

• June 30 - Duffel Bag, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000)

• July 4 – 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Gila River Hotels & Casinos

• July 21 - Jake Lamb Bobblehead, courtesy of Arizona Milk Producers (20,000)

• Aug. 4 – Alumni Game, presented by Sanderson Ford, and All-time Team Fan Vote T-shirt, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000)

• Aug. 5 - “National Trading Card Day” Pack, courtesy of Topps Trading Cards (20,000)

• Aug. 24 - Postgame Fireworks, presented by Gila River Hotels & Casinos

Got to dbacks.com/summer to buy the Ballpark Summer Pass.

There’s a limit of up to four passes per person. The seating will be in the Baseline View seating area for all 40 home games with the option to upgrade.

The pass will be delivered to the MLB Ballpark app.

