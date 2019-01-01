If there was a Mount Rushmore of Arizona sports icons, Luis Gonzalez would certainly be on it.

There's arguably no greater moment in Arizona sports history than Gonzo's game-winning hit in game seven of the 2001 World Series off legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

He will forever be enshrined in Arizona lore for his incredible career.

The Arizona Diamondbacks great stopped by The Disabled List podcast to talk about his life after baseball, being a proud dad and what it really felt like getting that historic game-winning hit.

To hear our full conversation, listen on some of your favorite podcast services.

LISTEN: Podbean | Stitcher | Apple Podcasts | Google Play

If you have any questions or comments about The Disabled List podcast, you can contact me on your favorite social media networks like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For a schedule of upcoming episodes or listen to previous interviews, head over to 12news.com/thedisabledlist.