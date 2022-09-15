Cam Payne, Jake McCarthy and the bromance you didn't know you needed

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne recently attended an Arizona Diamondbacks game and became a quick admirer of Jake McCarthy's play.

PHOENIX — Since the All-Star break, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the MLB's hottest teams. With stellar pitching performances from players like Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and the ascension of young talent like Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, the D-backs have transformed into an exciting and fun team to watch.

Just ask Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne.

During a recent trip to Chase Field, Payne found his fandom for the young D-backs squad, taking a special liking to the play of outfielder Jake McCarthy.

McCarthy's energy and hustle have quickly made him a fan favorite and Payne was happy to join the Jake McCarthy fan club. It's easy to see why the Suns guard could appreciate McCarthy's style. Payne is also known for his infectious energy and non-stop hustle on the court.

Payne attended Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers wearing a McCarthy jersey.

After a thrilling walk-off win in extra innings, he had to celebrate with his new favorite ball club.

.@campayne just out here living his best life! pic.twitter.com/T20yNw15zG — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2022

Along with being a new fan, Payne may also be the team's new good luck charm. He tweeted after the game that the D-backs are 3-0 in games he attended.

3-0 at DBacks games! 🥲 — Cameron Payne (@campayne) September 15, 2022

And it looks like he was having the time of his life.

ONE OF US.@campayne's gotta go to every game now. pic.twitter.com/mlEBZOK4wQ — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) September 15, 2022

Once the high fives and bubble gum baths were over, McCarthy presented Payne with a game-worn jersey to mark the occasion.

AZ Fam.



All love between Jake and @campayne after tonight’s W. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6ZVvg6MYnz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2022

It's nothing but love between the two young Valley sports stars and the future of Arizona's sports teams looks to be in good hands for years to come.

