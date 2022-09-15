Cam Payne, Jake McCarthy and the bromance you didn't know you needed

PHOENIX — Since the All-Star break, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the MLB's hottest teams. With stellar pitching performances from players like Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and the ascension of young talent like Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, the D-backs have transformed into an exciting and fun team to watch.
Just ask Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne.
During a recent trip to Chase Field, Payne found his fandom for the young D-backs squad, taking a special liking to the play of outfielder Jake McCarthy.
McCarthy's energy and hustle have quickly made him a fan favorite and Payne was happy to join the Jake McCarthy fan club. It's easy to see why the Suns guard could appreciate McCarthy's style. Payne is also known for his infectious energy and non-stop hustle on the court.
Payne attended Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers wearing a McCarthy jersey.
After a thrilling walk-off win in extra innings, he had to celebrate with his new favorite ball club.
Along with being a new fan, Payne may also be the team's new good luck charm. He tweeted after the game that the D-backs are 3-0 in games he attended.
And it looks like he was having the time of his life.
Once the high fives and bubble gum baths were over, McCarthy presented Payne with a game-worn jersey to mark the occasion.
It's nothing but love between the two young Valley sports stars and the future of Arizona's sports teams looks to be in good hands for years to come.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
12Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!