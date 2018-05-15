PHOENIX - The last time we saw Ridge, he was shredding through an incredible performance of the National Anthem in front of his classmates at Ironwood High School.

Now, Ridge had the opportunity to perform in front of a slightly larger audience.

Ridge has autism and after his previous rendition of the anthem went viral, the Arizona Diamondbacks asked him to perform before a recent D-backs game.

After the performance, the D-backs shared a video on Facebook highlighting the awesome moment.

Great job, Ridge!

