D-backs trade pitcher Robbie Ray to Toronto

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray to the Toronto Blue Jays, the team confirmed.

The D-backs acquired left-handed pitcher Travis Bergen and cash considerations in the deal.

Ray, 28, was set to become a free agent after this season.

Ray had a rough start to the season with 7.84 earned run average through seven games with 31 hits, 31 walks and 43 strikeouts over 31 innings.

Since the 2017 season, when he went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA and was an All-Star, Ray has regressed in each season, statistically.

Ray was traded to the D-backs from the Detroit Tigers prior to the 2015 season.

Bergen, a reliever, has pitched in just one game for Toronto so far this season. The 26-year-old pitched in 19.2 innings in 21 games for the San Francisco Giants in 2019, giving up 12 earned runs and 18 hits and striking out 18.

In 2018 in the minors, Bergen had a 0.95 ERA in 43 appearances.

The MLB's trade deadline is set for 1 p.m. Arizona time on Monday and it's anticipated the D-backs (14-21, 5th in NL West) could make more deals.