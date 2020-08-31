D-backs trade Archie Bradley to Cincinnati Reds

The D-backs' fire sale continued until the trade deadline hit, as they traded away one of the faces of the organization in Archie Bradley to the Cincinnati Reds.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks traded pitcher Archie Bradley to the Cincinnati Reds just before the trade deadline Monday.

In exchange, the Reds are sending utility player Josh VanMeter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild to Arizona.

No one has ever embraced Arizona quite like you, @ArchieBradley7.



Thank you for everything.

The D-backs drafted Bradley 7th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft and he made his major league debut in 2015.

The 28-year-old has served as a starting pitcher, relief pitcher and closer for the D-backs. This season, Bradley has appeared in 10 games and finished nine of them.

D-backs pitcher Archie Bradley has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds, per multiple reports.

Very few athletes truly embed themselves in their community the way @ArchieBradley7 did with the valley and Arizona. It was always bigger than baseball, living life to the fullest and making time for everyone. Thanks for the adventure, best of luck in your next one.

Bradley has six saves on the year and has given up five runs and 13 hits in 10.2 innings pitched, along with 12 strikeouts.

Prior to the Bradley trade, the D-backs had already traded away starting pitcher Robbie Ray to Toronto, outfielder Starling Marte to Miami and relief pitcher Andrew Chafin to the Chicago Cubs.

VanMeter, 25, has appeared in 14 games for the Reds this season. He has two hits, one home run and two RBI's in 34 at-bats.

Outfielder Stuart Fairchild is the 11th-ranked prospect in the Reds organization.