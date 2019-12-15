PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are making a huge signing this offseason, grabbing 30-year-old left-handed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner off the market, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan and FOX's Ken Rosenthal.

Passan is reporting the D-backs are signing Bumgarner to a 5-year deal.

Rosenthal reports the D-backs are signing Bumgarner for $85 million over five years with $15 million deferred.

Bumgarner was an All-Star each season from 2013-2016.

Last season, Bumgarner had a 3.90 ERA and had 203 strikeouts in 207 innings pitched. He was 9-9 in 34 starts for a struggling Giants team.

The D-backs traded away ace pitcher Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros last season at the trade deadline.

Bumgarner joins a rotation that features Robbie Ray, Zac Gallen, Mike Leake, Merrill Kelly, Luke Weaver and Alex Young as other options. Bumgarner will undoubtedly takeover the role Greinke left behind as the team's ace.