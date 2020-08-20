'Rattle Room' gives fans a unique way to enjoy D-backs games

The virtual room allows fans to watch and cheer in real-time.

PHOENIX — The pandemic has kept Valley sports fans away from the stadium and the stands, but the D-backs have come up with a unique and safe way for fans to cheer on their favorite baseball team.

Let’s introduce you to the Rattle Room.

Rob Weinheimer, Vice President of Game Operations – says “I think is as close as you can get to actually being at the game.”

He knew the team had to come up with something to satisfy fans this season.

“One idea we had was how could we somehow incorporate fans into our show and provide a unique experience for our best fans and that’s where the Rattle Room got started,” said Weinheimer.

The virtual room allows fans to watch and cheer in real-time.

It includes Baxter appearances, crowd noise and fan interaction on the big screen AKA DBTV.

Second-year season ticket holders T.J. and Bella were in the Rattle Room on Opening Day and had a game-like experience with player Ketel Marte.

“They did a pan of the camera from the dugout then we knew we were up on the screen and so it kinda panned and Ketel looked up and you could tell he was looking at the screen, looking at us, I was like that’s so cool!” said T.J.

The fans aren’t the only ones having to adjust-- the players miss the ballpark sounds too.

I hope it’s a great experience for the people in the Rattle Room, but I actually use it too to help generate excitement inside the stadium.

Fifteen to 20 season ticket holders are in the Rattle Room per game and it’s something they’ll always remember.

“I hope we can do it again; I think it was really cool I shared this with family and friends, and they thought it was the coolest thing ever,” said Bella.

The fans are an important part of the baseball game and missed dearly by the whole organization.

“We cannot wait for the day when you can walk through, come sit in your seats and cheer for the Arizona Diamondbacks,” said Weinheimer.