A rare rookie card of a D-backs prospect could be sold for $1M. Here's why

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones is creating waves in the hobby industry after a rare rookie card was pulled in a recent pack.

PHOENIX — The world of collecting baseball cards is a huge market in the hobby industry. Fans both young and old flock to hobby shops around the globe to buy new packs of cards in hopes of collecting cards of their favorite players.

For generations, people have been buying, selling and trading unique and rare cards. But a new card recently pulled is generating a lot of buzz on social media.

According to The Athletic’s Nando Di Fino, Zach Buchanan and Bill Shea, a rare, 1/1 rookie card of Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones was found.

The autographed card is described as “the crown jewel” of the 2023 Bowman Baseball lineup of baseball cards from Topps, the Athletic's story says. The card is already generating immense interest, as it's reported that a memorabilia dealer offered $250,000 dollars to anyone who pulled it within 30 days of the card's April 26 release.

But in another twist, the dealer is also offering $1 million if Jones, the No. 2 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, becomes a Hall of Fame position player.

The owners of Best of Ohio Sports Cards pulled the rare rookie card and took to Instagram to talk about their lucky pull. They now have a very tough decision to make.

It's a very interesting proposition. Do you take the $250,000 now or do you hold on to the card and hope for a $1 million payday? The debate on what to do rages on the internet as collectors share their thoughts.

No one has a crystal ball to see the future of Jones' baseball career, but his father is five-time MLB All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones. So no one will blame the collector for holding on to the card.

