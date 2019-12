The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet in Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in Mexico City.

They will play on April 18 and 19 at the new Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. The 20,000-capacity ballpark opened in March.

Arizona will be the home team for both games, which originally were scheduled for Chase Field in Phoenix.

Spring training games were played in Mexico City in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2016.