Officer Tyler Moldovan expected to throw first pitch Thursday at Chase Field

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, who survived getting shot eight times in 2021, will throw the first pitch at Thursday's Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Officer Tyler Moldovan is expected to throw the first pitch Thursday at Chase Field during the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener.

The MLB team announced Tuesday that Moldovan, who survived getting shot eight times in 2021, will be making a special appearance during Thursday night's game.

Moldovan had only been on the job a few months with Phoenix police when he was shot multiple times on Dec. 14, 2021. He initially wasn't expected to survive his severe injuries.

After undergoing months of hospitalization and rehabilitation, Moldovan was released and returned home to Arizona last summer.

Last June, Moldovan was given his official Phoenix Police Department badge at Chase Field during a Luis Gonzales Hometown Heroes community softball event.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.