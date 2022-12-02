MLB postpones spring training games until March 4, report says

Additional details about the decision were not immediately released.

PHOENIX — Spring training 2022 is off to a rocky start. According to reports, Major League Baseball is canceling spring training games until March 4 due to the lockout.

Baseball insider Jeff Passen shared the news on Twitter, and the Associated Press is reporting the cancelation is through March 4. Additional details about the decision were not immediately released.

This is a developing situation. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Major League Baseball has postponed spring training games through March 5. Which was obvious, of course, but it's now official as the league prepares to start meeting with the MLB Players Association on Monday as collective-bargaining negotiations finally start to ramp up. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2022

